CONGRATULATIONS! Udaariyaan hits a milestone

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that is enthralling the audience by the cast's superb performance.

The show recently took a leap of 16 years and a new cast was introduced. Earlier the trio of Fateh, Tejo and Jasmine was highly loved. The chemistry Fateh and Tejo shared was immensely appreciated. A new trio is now a part of the show namely Naaz, Nehmat and Ekam.

The equations are still the same and the plot is being loved by the audience.

The show recently completed 500 episodes and everyone is over the moon. The cast is absolutely happy and so are the fans.

The show is doing really well and the viewers love the track of the show post-leap.

According to the latest plot, Ekam breaks down and tells him that she loves him a lot too, and cannot live without him. She tells him to stay away from the case as she can bear her own death but cannot see Ekam get into any kind of deadly danger. She tells him that her parents have left her, but he is all she has now.

