Congratulations: Vatsal Sheth is the INSTA King for the weeK!

MUMBAI: As we wrap up yet another exciting week, TellyChakkar is back to crown yet another handsome munda from the telly world.

Currently acing his role as Nishant Maheshwari in Star Plus’ popular Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke opposite Abeer-Mishti aka Shaheer Shaikh and Rhea Sharma, Vatsal is quite known for his acting skills.

Vatsal is quite the name in the industry and made his debut in the industry at a very young age as a lead in Just Mohabbat. Vatsal hs acted in a handful of television shows namely, Ek Hasina Thi as Shaurya Goenka opposite Sanjeeda Shaikh, Haasil as Kabir Raichand opposite Nikita Datta, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, as Nishant Maheshwari opposite Rhea Sharma, and more.

Vatsal has been a part of a handful of Bollywood movies in prominent roles. Taarzan: The Wonder Car was Vatsal debut film in 2004 where the fans had appreciated him for his acting skills. Later Vatsal was seen in Nanhe Jaisalmer amongst the many others. He played a cameo in Jai Ho and Malang and was applauded for his stint.

Vatsal is married to Ishita Datta and even when he is caught up in hectic schedules, the lad manages to stay connected with his fans. Almost all his clicks have got him 70K Likes and nearly 100 comments, crowning him as the INSTA King for the week.

Take a look at Vatsal’s Instagram handle!