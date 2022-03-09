Congratulations! Vidrohi actor Danny Sura exchanged wedding vows with RRR fame Ahmareen Anjum

Actors Danny Sura and Ahmareen Anjum tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Kolkata

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 17:03
MUMBAI: Actors Danny Sura and Ahmareen Anjum tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Kolkata on August 20. Talking about how it all began, Danny revealed, “After being together for three years, we decided to take things to the next level. I spoke to my family and they gave us their blessings. I didn’t expect it to be so easy since we both belong to different faiths. But our parents were very supportive.”

“I saw Ahmareen for the first time at a brunch in 2016, but we didn’t interact much. We met again on a set in 2017, became friends and found out that we have many mutual friends from the industry. However, we lost touch and at the end of 2018, we reconnected on social media and started chatting a lot. During this period, I was going through a tough time personally and speaking with her helped me emotionally. I invited Ahmareen to watch my play and that is when the sparks flew,” he added.

On the other hand, Ahmareen said, “After a few meetings, I realised that our sense of humour was pretty similar. Slowly, we fell in love with each other. We had our dear ones for the wedding ceremony and it was such a special experience.”

Ahmareen was recently seen in the film RRR in the role of Loki, while Danny has been part of films as well as TV shows. He was last seen in the show Vidrohi.

Credit: ETimes

