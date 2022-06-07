CONGRATULATIONS! Vidrohi's Priya Tandon is all set to embrace parenthood

We saw Priya last in Vidrohi and the actress has done a stunning job in the show, we cannot wait to see her back on Television after her mommy break

Priya Tandon

MUMBAI: Vidrohi is a story aged back from the 18th century, the story of war cry, rebellion, rights to the motherland is sure to bring a new essence of Patriotism dipped in Mythology. Apart from Sharad, the show also stars Sulagna Panigrahi, and Hemal Dev as leads and Saurabh Gokhle, Zayn Ibad Khan, Nikhil Damle, Priya Tandon, and Danny Sura in pivotal roles.

Also read: Priya Tandon's take on her character in 'Vidrohi': Grey shades make her real

After the show has gone off-air, we have amazing news for Priya's fans, as she is expecting a baby soon. The pictures shall leave your heart melted. 

On the work from, we saw Priya last in Vidrohi and the actress has done a stunning job in the show, we cannot wait to see her back on Television after her mommy break. Indian actress Priya Tandon works in both television and film. She made her television debut with the Life OK series Baawre, in which she portrayed Shaheen. She played Swarnalekha Lakshyaraj Singh in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. In the drama series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, she portrayed Sameera.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I was actually into sports and not acting initially' - Sharad Malhotra reveals he would have been a cricketer if not an actor

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar


 

