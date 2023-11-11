Congratulations! Vijayendra Kumeria and Himashi Parashar ecstatic as Teri Meri Doriyaann becomes a TRP topper; show gratitude to fans

Vijayendra and Himanshi are elated with the response the show has been garnering and they have been working hard towards delivering some top notch content!
Vijayendra Kumeria and Himashi Parashar

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the leading roles. The daily soap recently had a drama revolving around Sahiba getting kidnapped and Angad being blamed for the same. The entire story, which revolves around a Sikh background, has been gaining quite a lot of traction by television lovers and the audience cannot have enough of their show. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaan! Drama Alert! Sahiba to confess her feelings for Angad! )

Vijayendra and Himanshi are elated with the response the show has been garnering and they have been working hard towards delivering some top notch content!

Now, the two actors have taken to social media to share a post that amid the hectic outdoor shoot, they have taken sometime to celebrate and thank their fans for giving the show love which has helped up the TRP ratings of Teri Meri Doriyaann.

They mentioned: #sahan taking a few moments out from the hectic outdoor shoot to celebrate the good numbers on the TRP chart. A big thank you to all the viewers for showering so much love on us… It’s YOUR love for the show that has helped us climb this ladder. You keep loving us and we’ll keep entertaining you. It’s a deal

Take a look:

Now isn’t that sweet?

Show your love for Teri Meri Doriyaann, actors Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar along with their characters of Angad and Sahiba in the comment section below! (Also Read: Exclusive! My role of Gurleen is fair and in accordance to the demand of the show, could not have asked for anything better: Anshu Varshney)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of Television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. 

