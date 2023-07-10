Congratulations! Vinay Pathak, Mehul Nisar, Purab Kohli, Kishwer Merchant, and the rest of the cast celebrate twenty-five years of Zee TV’s most acclaimed and successful youth show “Hip Hip Hurray”

Zee TV’s youth show “Hip Hip Hurray” was one of the most loved and successful youth shows back in the 90s. It aired in the year 1990 on Zee TV and it’s still the most loved and celebrated show on television.
Vinay

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Hip Hip Hurray was one of the most loved and successful youth shows which was loved by the audience and it’s still remembered and discussed.

The show aired in the year 1999 on Zee TV and it used to come on Wednesday at 7: 55 am.

The story revolves around the lives of teenagers who are in school and the problems revolving around them.

The show was directed by Nupur Asthana and was produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Zarina Mehta, and Deven Khote under the banner of UTV Television.

The serial had an ensemble cast that became household names in no time and till today each actor and their character is remembered by the fans.

Vinay Pathak, Mehul Nisar, Purab Kohli, Kishwer Merchant, Rushad Rana, Vishal Malhotra, Suchitra Pillai, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Goel, Sheeba Chaddha, Mita Vashisht, Achint Kaur, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Seema Pahwa, Samantha Tremayne, Pavan Malhotra, Sharukh Barucha are few of the names from the main cast of the serial and the list is much more.

Today, the is celebrating 25 years since it was aired on television and the cast and crew shared a special message Thanking all the fans for the love and support that has been pouring in for so many years.

The actors are happy that they were a part of such a cult show and thanked the director, producer, and writers for making such a wonderful serial and characters that are still remembered.

The cast has also said that along with so many memories they have made friends for life and that’s the best gift that the show has given.

Well, there is no doubt that to date the show is spoken about and is one of the most loved shows on television.

TellyChakkar! Congratulations team “Hip Hip Hurray” for completing 25 years undoubtedly one of the most loved and missed serials on television. 

The audience still has a re–run of the show on YouTube and Zee5.

