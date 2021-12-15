CONGRATULATIONS: We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain, says an elated Ankita Lokhande!

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain finally tied the knot and there was a grand celebration.

Clearly, we cannot get over the candid pictures of the duo and the two look much in love. Ankita, who has been celebrating each and every occasion of her wedding, took to her Instagram account to share some dreamy pictures from the event. The couple looks simply made for each other in the photos.

Ankita shared the pictures and beautifully captioned it. She wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!." It is impossible to take your eyes off Ankita Lokhande, who made for a stunning bride in a golden attire. From their 'pheras' (walking around the sacred fire) to Ankita showering love on Vicky, these photos bring alive all the memories of Ankita and Vicky's marriage. These pictures will surely bring a huge smile on their fans' faces.

Ankita and Vicky wore coordinated outfits for their wedding. While Ankita stunned in a golden lehenga, Vicky complimented her in a white sherwani with golden work on it. The Pavitra Rishta actress looked gorgeous in a sequined golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The golden sheer veil attached to her lehenga gave a princess and fairytale feel to her whole look.

Ankita and Vicky dated each other for three years before taking the plunge.

