CONGRATULATIONS! Yash Pandit and Mahima Mishra are finally HITCHED; Picture inside

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Dr Pulkit aka Yash Pandit got engaged to his girlfriend Mahima Mishra last month in December, is now hitched. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai today in the presence of family and close friends.

Mahima and Yash first met at a mutual friend's birthday party in 2015, later their love story began and finally they are man and wife. Mahima isn't from the Entertainment Industry, she pursued her MBA in finance and works as a risk analyst in Mumbai.

The pre-wedding rituals like haldi, Mehndi, sangeet was a family affair and the rituals took place at their homes. The duo got engaged in Yash's hometown, Kanpur on December 8, 2021. Yash and Mahima had zeroed on their wedding date six months ago.

We are really happy to see the actor enter the best phase of his life.

