Congratulations! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee to get engaged to her navy boyfriend on THIS date

Krishna Mukherjee who played the role of Aliya in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is all set to get engaged to her long-time boyfriend in September

MUMBAI: Television actress Krishna Mukherjee has been a part of some popular television shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein and many others. She rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. Speaking about her love life, the actress is all set to enter a beautiful phase as she will soon get engaged to her boyfriend. She will exchange rings with her beau on September 8.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. Spilling beans about his profession, Krishna shared that he is not from the entertainment industry and is in the Merchant Navy. The actress will be doing it in 2023.

Despite her busy schedule, Krishna is leaving no stone unturned to make the day extra special and revealed that it is difficult for her to do the preparations while shooting for a show. However, her sister has been the biggest help to her and she visits places and calls Krishna and then they finalize things. Krishna also revealed that she will be taking five days off from shooting for her engagement.

On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee is currently seen in Shubh Shagun. She plays the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

