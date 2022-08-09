Congratulations! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee is all set to exchange rings with her boyfriend Chirag

MUMBAI : Krishna Mukherjee who has been a part of some popular television shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Shubh Shagun recently announced that she will be exchanging rings with her long-time boyfriend. Today, on September 8, 2022, Krishna Mukherjee is all set to exchange rings with her boyfriend Chirag.



Also Read: Exclusive! Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani fame actress Mamta Kapoor bags Dangal TV’s Shubh Shagun

Her friends from the industry such as Shireen Mirza, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, Aditi Bhatia, and others have marked their gracious presence on Krishna's special day. They are seen decked up in glamorous outfits as they attend the celebration.



She looked beautiful in a white strapless bodycon dress, whereas her beau chose to sport his Merchant Navy uniform on their special day. The duo looked made for each other as they walked hand in hand while arriving at the venue.

Also Read: Oh No! Krishna Mukherjee Suffers Infection before her Engagement Day

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. Spilling beans about his profession, Krishna shared that he is in the Merchant Navy.

On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She is currently seen in Shubh Shagun. She plays the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

Credit: Pinkvilla



