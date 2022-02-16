CONGRATULATIONS! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Singh all set to embrace MOTHERHOOD

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

The year 2022 has kickstarted and we are getting some great news from our favorite celebrities.

While some are announcing their relationships, some are sharing the good news of getting married, and some are announcing pregnancies.

Another actress to join the yummy mommy club is actress Mohena Singh. Yes, you heard it right!

The pretty mom-to-be shared heart-warming pictures on her social media handle as she flaunts her baby bump and poses with hubby Suyesh Rawat.

Take a look:

Mohena glows like never before due to her pregnancy and is looking even more beautiful.

The actress bid adieu to the entertainment world after getting married to Suyesh but was always actively doing something or the other.

Mohena still enjoys a huge fan following and her dance videos are simply loved by fans.

Here's wishing Mohena and Suyesh many congratulations!

We can't wait to meet the little one soon!

Mohena rose to fame as Kirti in Rajan shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

