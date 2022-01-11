CONTENT POLICE! Viewers catch the loopholes in Udaariyaan; demand makers to look into it

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Fans have been quite into the show, they keep an eye on even the minutest nuance of the show, in the recent episode of Lohri, the viewers listed down the loopholes that they saw. Earlier we updated about how the viewers are upset with the continuous shooting for the show, they revealed that even makeup couldn't hide their stressed and tired faces on screen. They even caught issues in the editing of the episode and demanded that makers must focus on their running top show too. They shared that there are many positive plotlines that have been missed out due to Jasmine and Angad's negative track. Check out what they had to share:

In the upcoming episode, Jasmine humiliates the Virks and Sandhus by revealing that Fateh had done a fake wedding with her and betrayed her. She humiliates Khushbeer and Fateh, just when Sati tries to stop her, she pushes her own mother and Tejo loses her cool over Jasmine. Jassu brings her lawyer to make Fateh pay for his deeds.

