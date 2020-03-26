Contestant Adnan reminds me of Choreographer Raghav, says Terence Lewis on India's Best Dancer

MUMBAI: India's next big dance reality show, India's Best Dancer is garnering raving reviews and the audience seem to eagerly waiting to see the Top 12 contestants and their performances.

contestant Adnan Ahmed recently performed with Choreographer Sushant on the song, 'Dil Diya Galla' and the two set the stage on fire. All three judges loved their performance, Terence commented saying, Adnan reminds him of Choreographer Raghav.

Terence said, "The way Adnan dances and his nature reminds him me of Raghav. Initially when Raghav use to perform, a few people didn't understand his dance style but I knew that he has a bright future and see where he is today. Adnan's style of dance is vry much like Raghav and and I know that you have a bright future".

From the first audition itself, Adnan won all three judges heart and they were all impressed by him. Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur, both want to adopt Adnan for his non stop talkative nature and the fact that he is so candid.

