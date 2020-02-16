Contestant to get a trip to Abu Dhabi with their loved ones

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 13 is one of the most successful seasons in the history of Bigg Boss, and now finally the show as to come to an end. The show had a successful 4 moths run and became the most loved shows on television.

The show was a huge success as the contestant of the show, gave a lot of content, and made the show entertaining.

Amidst this, the contestants will also get a special gift for reaching this far in the show. Earlier, it was shown that Paras Chhabra took the money bag of 10 Lakh and left from the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Which left the show with the Top 5 contestants of the show, Siddarth Shukla, Asim Riyaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill.

Where the top three contestants were Siddarth, Asim and Shehnaaz.

Bigg Boss had a surprise for the Top 5 contestants, where they all won a trip to Abu Dhabi, with their loved ones.

Well, though Siddarth won the show, it’s good to see the rest of the contestants win something.