Contestant Shagun Pathak to receive a sweet surprise from the judges – Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani on Sony TV's Indian Idol 13

MUMBAI: Indian Idol – Season 13 that recently premiered on Sony Entertainment Television has already made the ‘mausam musicana’ where avid fans, viewers and music lovers have witnessed a variety of contestants mesmerize the judges ¬– Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani during the audition round. Gearing up for the upcoming weekend, contestant Shagun Pathak from Ranchi, Jharkhand will be seen swaying the judges with his amazing performance on the song ‘Aaja aaja meri jaan’ voiced by the late and respected singer, Mr. S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

Belonging to a joint family of about 16 to 17 members, Shagun comes from a family of singers where each one of them have been instrumental in honing Shagun’s skills. Impressed with this piece of information, the judges tell Shagun that he is indeed very lucky to come from a family of singers and that he should learn from their teachings. Later, in a surprising turn of events, the judges surprise him by video-calling his family who get the opportunity to watch his performance live. Seeing how well he performed, Shagun’s daddi will be seen getting visibly emotional.

Himesh Reshammiya who was the most impressed with his performance says, “Your ‘sur’, vocal texture, performance, personality, expression, and confidence was amazing. You are the perfect example of perfection. You need great confidence and capability to sing a song such as this one and you did a fantastic job.”

Engaging with the family further, Himesh Reshammiya will also be seen performing garba steps with his family. It will be interesting to see how far will Shagun go in the journey of Indian Idol.

