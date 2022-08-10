Contestant Sushmita Tamang leaves the judges stunned with her beautiful mime performance in ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’

Sushmita Tamang

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer Season 3,' is set to wow viewers like never before! With the theme of 'Best Ka International Test,' the contestants will be put to the test as they will need to perform an international dance style to perfection. The fusion of cultures will create a visual spectacle as the videsi tadka will be mixed with desi melodies from the 90s. One act that will leave the judges speechless will be Sushmita Tamang and choreographer Shubranil Paul’s beautiful ‘mime performance’ on 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon' . Truly a sight to behold, the duo will not only get a standing ovation but will be given a sajdah by judge Geeta Kapur, making it a big victory for West Bengal’s Sushmita Tamang.

Commending their performance, Judge Terrence Lewis will say, "I have been a strict judge when it comes to giving you feedback because I know that you are a great dancer, but your emotions have not translated yet. But today, you chose an act which is all about emotions. This is one of the most difficult acts because you cannot lip sync and you still have to show all your emotions brewing inside as is done in a mime performance. The whole world says that Charlie Chaplin is the no.1 actor in the world and today, you reminded me of him. You performed with such innocence, you entertained us and made us cry at the same. It's just mind-blowing. As an actor, this is the highest level of expression presented in a great performance. You have passed with flying colours today, Sushmita!" 

Tune in to watch the 'Best Ka International Test' on India's Best Dancer 3, this weekend at 8 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television!

