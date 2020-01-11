Contestants believe that Shehnaaz Gill JEALOUS of Mahira Sharma; The former loses her calm

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is high on drama and everyday there is something exciting happening on the show which takes the level of entertainment notches higher. The show is a visual treat for all those who love drama and controversy.



TellyChakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting updates about the show. We broke the news about how five Bigg Boss 13 contestants went on a joyride with Deepika Padukone in Filmcity, Goregaon because they won the task. (Read Here: Breaking! TellyChakkar SPOTS Shehnaz,Vishal, Arti, Shefali and Madhurima outside the Bigg Boss house )



The previous episode of the show were extremely interesting and full of comedy as the contestants took over the stage and roasted each other.



In the Weekend Ka Vaar, yet again, the viewers will see an angry host Salman Khan. While until now Salman has been in support of Shehnaaz and he has even openly declared that he has a soft corner for her, this time she will be the reason for his anger. It so happened that the contestants had to select and vote if they Shehnaaz is jealous of Mahira Sharma. Well, most of them voted against Shehnaaz believing that she is jealous of Mahira. This did not go down well with Shehnaaz and she started to throw a fit in front of Salman Khan.



Salman couldn’t take this behaviour and asked Shehnaaz to leave and hence Shehnaaz went out of the living area and sat near the main door of the house.



Looks like, Shehnaaz’s fans will not be able to see much of her in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.



What are your views on Shehnaaz’s behaviour? Hit the comment section below.