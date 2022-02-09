Controversial! This is what Karan Kundrra has to say about his sister's tweet against Tejasswi Prakash during Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was filled with a lot of drama. Though the show is over, the contestants are making headlines for varied reasons. Speaking of which, Karan Kundrra, who was a part of the reality show, has broken his silence over his sister's tweet against Tejasswi Prakash during Bigg Boss 15.

Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship has been in the news since the two confessed their feelings to each other during the reality show. Madly in love with each other inside the house, Karan and Tejasswi had no clue that their families outside were fighting against each other in a war of words.

ALSO READ: AMAZING: From AGRESSION to ROMANCE - Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s journey on Bigg Boss 15!

For the uninitiated, Karan's sister Meenu Kundra and Tejasswi's brother Pratik Wayangankar were involved in a heated exchange on Twitter when Meenu indirectly suggested that the Naagin 6 actress is garbage and Pratik had responded sharply asking people to maintain their dignity.

Now, in a recent interview, Karan has opened up about his sister's tweet against his girlfriend. Talking to E Times, he said that she has fierce women in his family who have always supported him. He added that his family was against the narrative being shown on the television and they had never been against Tejasswi. Speaking to the same entertainment portal, Karan defended both Tejasswi and his family saying that the outside world was just watching an hour-long episode cut from the 24-hours feed, adding that everyone was watching just bits and pieces of their journey.

Tejasswi won Bigg Boss 15 while Karan finished as the second runner-up behind Pratik Sehajpal who earned the second spot in the finale.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: MUST READ: Karan Kundrra gives a BEFITTING REPLY to a TROLLER who accuses Karan Kundrra of making fun of girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash!

CREDIT: DNAINDIA