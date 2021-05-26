CONTROVERSIAL! When the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were miffed with Comedy Classes; deets inside

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms. The television show has been successfully entertaining the audience. The cast members of the show enjoy a massive fan following.

There was a show called Comedy Classes. If you ever have been a fan of Indian roast content, you would be well aware of Comedy Classes. The show had Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Siddharth Sagar and others playing varied characters. They once even tried their hand at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but seems like it irked the makers of the sitcom.

For the uninitiated, the cast of Comedy Classes once did a spoof of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with the title ‘Farooq Mehta Ka Ooltah Kacha’. The episode aired in April 2015 on the Life OK channel. The spoof starring Bharti and the team was really hilarious, but something went wrong when the second edition wasn’t telecast the next day.

Comedy Classes was popular for its double meaning, naughty content. Also, its time slot after 10 pm justified its content. But what really happened that made the makers take down the spoof from everywhere? Yes, you read that right! The spoof of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been taken down from everywhere. Even Hotstar, the platform that serves the archive of Comedy Classes, doesn’t feature TMKOC’s spoof in their library. While the reason still remains unknown, it’s heard that TMKOC makers took an objection to the content and forced it to be taken down.

CREDIT: KOIMOI