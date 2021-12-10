CONTROVERSY: “5 saal LLB karke bhi **** hai. Reality show kiya tu, kis kaam ka hai tu.” – Umar Riaz PROVOKES Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz is one of the most talked about contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

His animosity with Pratik Sehajpal is known to all and now, in another incident, there was a war of words between the two.

After the completion of a round of the ‘Ticket to finale’ task, Umar and Pratik got into a war of words with Pratik, who slammed him for cheating in the task. Meanwhile, the former answered back by saying that he has a ‘mob mentality’ aka ‘bhedchal’. He went on to call Pratik a ‘bootlicker’ too.

The fight got uglier as Umar continued and said that Pratik won’t be able to perform well in the task and is only capable of poking his nose in others’ matters. He went ahead and mentioned the ‘latch breaking’ incident (the one where Pratik broke the bathroom latch while Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower inside).

Pratik told him to not repeat these things and said ‘sharam kar’. However, Umar didn’t stop blabbering and stated that the former has no brains and cannot perform in the tasks.

Going ahead in the argument, Umar mocked his studies and profession. He mentioned how he wasted his time in completing his LLB degree and ended by doing reality shows later. “5 saal LLB karke bhi **** hai. Reality show kiya tu, kis kaam ka hai tu.”

He continued and said, “Kisi kaam ka nahi hai tu. 5 saal bhi barbaad kiya. Tu reality show he kar sakta hai bhai, yahi kar sakta hai (You wasted 5 years and are of no use. You can only do reality shows).”

Meanwhile, Pratik acted calmly and kept saying “Sahi keh raha hai bhai tu (You’re right brother).” However, later he expressed his disappointment regarding the mentioning about the latch incident while talking to Nishant Bhat.

