CONTROVERSY: AGITATED FANS circulate some OUTRAGEOUS TWEETS over Abhi and Pragya’s absence in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has been on air since 2014 and Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha have been a part of it since the show's inception.

(Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya: UPCOMING TWIST!!! Prachi’s truth out)

Kumkum Bhagya currently revolves around Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar) and Rhea's (Pooja Banerjee) lives. On the other hand, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha quitting the show are doing the rounds, the former was seen at a recent award function organised by the channel. Sriti had given a miss to this event.

In the track, the fans of 'AbhiGya' are missing them and are agitated over their absence from the show.

Fans have made some outrageous tweets, which are directed towards the channel and the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor. The fans are of the opinion that Pragya and Abhishek deserved a happy ending. Earlier, a source had informed, "Shabir and Sriti have been the pillars of the show for seven years now. But it won't be surprising if their tracks are not revived and they bid adieu to the show because they have played their characters to the maximum and now the newer actors need to take over. However, it is uncertain if their track is over or they will be brought back some time later."

(Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 1st February 2022, Written Update: Rhea gets elated seeing Ranbir’s concern)

CREDIT: TOI