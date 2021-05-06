Controversy alert: Jais Tak removes Krissann Barretto from credit and thumbnail of music video ‘Mineral Water’ claiming her to be UNPROFESSIONAL; Krissann LASHES out at him for using her popularity

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Well, the buzz is that actress Krissann Barretto featured in a music video by Jais Tak. After working hard on the project and promoting the same pretty well, the makers removed Krissann from the poster of the music video. They also removed her name from the credit list.

Disappointed with such behaviour, Krissan exclusively spoke to TellyChakkar.com and said, “I really worked hard for the project. The music video got a lot of mileage because of me. It got a lot of media attention while my friends also promoted the song. However, after achieving a good number of views (8 million) on the song, Jais and the team decided to remove me from the poster of the song. In fact, they also removed me from the credit list. Well, this isn’t the first time that someone has used me because of my popularity. It makes me feel sad. I would like to ask these men to grow some b***s and stop using women for fame”.

TellyChakkar doesn’t believe in listening to one side of the story and hence we dialed Jais’ number to know his part, he said, “To start with, honestly, I and my friends were not even aware of an actress named Krissann Barretto, so her claim that I used her for her popularity is lame. We cast her as she was known to someone close. I visited her profile and realised that she has many friends in the industry which can be beneficial in the song’s promotion. We told her beforehand that we would require aggressive promotions and she agreed. She gave us a list of around 92 celebrities who would attend the launch party. The list included extremely popular names like Divine, Priyank Sharma and others, we were elated and made arrangements according to her guest-list, however, hardly ten celebrities turned up to the launch party. It was so embarrassing to have a party with 20 people in a large venue. We faced heavy loss. We asked her to make her friends promote the song but hardly one or two people did which was again very disappointing. Our team got in touch with her on 5th of April to discuss the promotional activities, but she remained unavailable and decided to ignore us. And, honestly, it was the producers' call to remove her from the credit list and poster. If you go to see, no posters of music videos are stagnant, they keep on changing. Krissann was quite unprofessional as she forgot to inform us about the air tickets thing, which again had us barring the loss. She came an hour late for the first meeting too. She released her looks from the song beforehand on social media without taking anybody’s permission from the team, but we ignored everything and only reacted after we reached our saturation point.”.

Krissann counter reacted and said, “How will the celebrities travel during the lockdown? The launch party was on the first day of lockdown hence my friends didn’t turn up. To top it all, the timing of the party was changed last minute. You know how schedules of celebs are, they can’t manage last minute changes, still a lot of my friends did turn up. Talking about the promotions, I did make a reel on the song, my friends too did. Jais and team wanted me to make a dual reel with Jais in a lockdown which was practically not possible. Also, my parents were COVID positive at that point of time, how do I leave them and make reels with him? Also, after aiding COVID-19 patients, how can I roam outside and risk other people’s lives? He didn’t bother to ask or know this, they simply removed me and blocked me from all the social media platforms. It’s disappointing to no means”.

