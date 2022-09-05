CONTROVERSY: Ankita Lokhande gets BRUTALLY TROLLED for wearing a thigh-high slit dress!

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande had tied the knot with her beau, Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021, with a lot of pomp and show. The wedding festivities had lasted for days, and ever since the two had taken their vows, both Ankita and Vicky have been treating their fans with glimpses of their marital bliss.

(Also Read:Smart Jodi: OMG! Vicky is jealous of Ankita's male friends, reveals that he has lied to her many times)

On May 4, 2022, Rahul Mahajan hosted a grand birthday party for his wife, Natalya which was graced by many celebs from the telly world. Ankita Lokhande too attended the same along with her husband, Vicky Jain. However, the actress was trolled mercilessly for her makeup.

And now yet again, Ankita is targeted, this time for her dressing sense. Ankita Lokhande along with her husband Vicky Jain attended the Lock Upp success bash. The actress was seen wearing a sexy olive-green thigh-high slit dress for the party.

Ankita and Vicky posed for the cameras when they arrived at the party venue. The videos and photos of her went viral on social media and people started targeting her for wearing bold dress. One of the trolls wrote, “Was she wearing shorts.” Another mentioned, “Yr dressing sense le le kisi designer se agar bold dekhna hai toh.”

(Also Read:MUST WATCH! Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Arjun Bijlani spill beans about their honeymoon in Smart Jodi)

Another mentioned, “Sushant Star ke jane ke baad yeh zada pagla gayi hai.... Zabardasti positive, bubbly banne ke chakkar mein bawri lagti hai.” The fourth one wrote, “Yes tang dikhna zaruri ha ha wrna entry nhe hogi.”

Take a look:

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

CREDIT: DNA