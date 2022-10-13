Controversy! Bigg Boss 16: Amidst Backlash over Shalin Bhanot's behavior in the House, This Clip of Ex-Wife Daljeet Kaur goes viral

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

Shalin Banot is one of the most controversial contestants in the house, and he has been making headlines for the fights and disagreements he has with his housemates.The actor has had tumultuous relationships with his ex-wife, and he was also accused of domestic abuse.

His attitude in the house has also been questioned by the fans many times. He recently lashed out at a doctor who was sent for his treatment. His feelings for Tina Dutta have also been questioned and called fake. Now, as a reaction to some of his claims, an old clip of Shalin’s ex-wife and Actor Daljeet Kaur is going viral. Check it out:

The confidence behind #ShalinBhanot's words reminds me of this.



A small tribute to strong women like @kaur_dalljiet !Stay strong ma'am we are with you. You have suffered a lot. Hats off to you #BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/U7qTUuqUFY — SYTweets (@tweetsviaSY) October 13, 2022

Daljeet also reacted on her social media to another clip, where Shalin claimed that he and Daljeet were best friends. Daljeet took to social media to clarify that she and Shalin were definitely not friends.

