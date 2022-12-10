Controversy! Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan calls out the groupisim in the house, division in the House over fight

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The show is back with its 16th season and with all new twists and turns. While it's the return of one of the biggest reality shows, it brings a lot of drama as well. The game is changing and every day in the house and there are new fights. After a big brawl between Shalin and Archana, this new episode featured a new fight between Sumbul and Gori Nagori in which trouble riled up when Sreejita called Gori standard less allegedly.

The incident started when Gori wiped her hands with the kitchen towel and Sreejita asked her not to, too which a verbal spat took place between Sumbul, Gori, and Sreejita, when Sumbul screamed at her Gori retorted back and Sreejita spoke about upbringing and called her standardless.

The spat turned into a big fight involving everyone else in the house, MC Stan took a stand for Gori and fought with the whole house.

MC Stan called out the groups in the house and told Gautam Vig that people were targeting Gori just because they can and that these groups should stop targeting people based on gaon and sheher. He also blamed them for playing in groups.

The viewers can see that there are clearly two groups in the house, one with Gautam, Nimrit, Tina, Sumbul, Saundharya, Shalin, and Sreejita, and others with MC Stan, Gori, Archana, and other smaller groups like Sajid Khan, Abdu, Shiv, etc.

The viewers have mixed reactions to the show right now!

What are your thoughts on Bigg Boss 16 so far? Tell us in the comments below!

