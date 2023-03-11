Controversy! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain land in big TROUBLE, Potential EXIT from the show due to THIS shocking reason?

MUMBAI: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have shown to be two of the strongest competitors on Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita is receiving praise for her strong personality and mature outlook, Vicky is being referred to as "the mastermind" of this season by internet users. Since the start of the 17th season of Bigg Boss, the couple has ruled the hearts of the audience. However, it looks like Ankita and Vicky have brought a lot of controversy to themselves, and for that reason, they could potentially be kicked out of the house.

A new promo for tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode features Salman Khan questioning Vicky Jain about his pre-show phone call in secret with another contestant Neil Bhat. Salman questions the contestants, “The contracts that you guys had signed, mentioned all the terms and conditions of this show very clearly. How many of you have honoured the contract explicitly? Before entering the house, who has spoken to whom?” To this, Vicky says, “Sir, I had spoken to Neil two days before entering the show.”

“Ankita, did you know that Vicky had spoken to Neil?” Salman questions the actress from Pavitra Rishta. “Sir, I got to know about it later,” she responds. Sana Raees Khan reacts, "Viacom has the right to evict them or to discontinue their further participation," when Salman asks her for an explanation. The fans of Vicky and Ankita are shocked by this. It remains to be seen if the couple will be eliminated by the makers.

Ankita had spoken out about her split with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier in the episode. Sushant and Ankita fell in love while working on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, in 2010 they began to date and in 2016 they broke up. Ankita disclosed that she and Sushant dated for around seven years when speaking with another contestant Munawar Faruqui.

Ankita said to Munawar Faruqui, “Wo ek dum rak raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him).” Additionally, she revealed that Sushant never really gave her an explanation for their split.

