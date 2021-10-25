CONTROVERSY! Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed opens up about how she tried to commit SUICIDE! Read on to know more…

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed is one of the most talked about celebrities especially after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT. She gained immense fame for her fashion sense and clothing when she transformed a garbage bag into a fashionable dress.

While some trolled her, there were others who appreciated her as well. (Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed criticised again for her clothing style)

However, more recently, she has been posting some bold pictures of herself on social media and the masses are giving out statements that she might be doing it for publicity. Now, the celebrity is yet again in the news as Urfi Javed recently revealed that she had tried to commit suicide after a producer tried to destroy her career as she had refused to remove her clothes for an intimate lesbian scene. She said that she had no plan B and have been replaced in several projects.

The Bigg Boss OTT fame also revealed a shocking incident that happened in her life. She said that the female producer changed the staring scene into something. Moreover, Urfi Javed also said that the producer forcefully removed her clothes.

When Urfi Javed rejected to do it, the producer tried to destroy her career. Urfi claimed that the producer circulated the messages on casting groups that she is unprofessional. She even tried to die by suicide but was saved by her friends.

Talking about her Bigg Boss OTT journey, she was paired with Zeeshan Khan, however, she had arguments with him inside the house. Later, she got evicted from the show. Urfi is quite popular for her unique fashion sense. (Also Read: OMG: Urfi Javed gets TROLLED once again; netizens comment ‘iske paas kapdo ki kami hai kya?’)

CREDIT: Filmibeat