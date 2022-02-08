Controversy! Charu Asopa being massively trolled for flaunting sindoor in the hairline amid separation from Rajeev Sen

Television actress Charu Asopa got married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen three years ago and since then the couple are undergoing troubles that lead them to file divorce

MUMBAI: Mere Angne Mein star Charu Asopa, who is going through separation with estranged husband Rajeev Sen, was slammed by netizens for sporting a sindoor with her orange saree.

With her bright coloured attire, she wore a gajra, heavy jewels and a sindoor. She wrote, "Happy 9months bday my love, life and laughter. Thank you for coming into my life and making it soooo beautiful. I love you my jaan."

Netizens question her 'sindoor' and some of them called her 'dramebaaz'. Some of the comments read, "She filed divorce parallaly...kya hai ye log," and "Iska toh divorce ho gaya na? Toh yeh sindoor kyu lagayi." There's one who wrote, "Sindoor kyu laga ke rakhi hai dramebaaz." Another commented, "Samjh nhi aaya ki yh sindur kyu lagaya hai...jab rishta hi nhi rakhna hai ,so sorry for Rajiv and Ziana."

Trouble in Charu and Rajeev's marital haven is not new. Charu earlier said, "I want to part ways because I don’t want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don’t want her to see people hurling abuses at each other."

Rajeev countered her claims by saying that Charu never told him about her first marriage and it came as a shock to him. He also added that he is not an absent father.

Credit: ETimes

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 16:08

