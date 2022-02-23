CONTROVERSY: Disha Salian’s mother appeals to Mumbai Mayor not to drag her daughter’s name in POLITICS; says, "I have lost my only daughter. These people are defaming us.”

MUMBAI : Ever since the demise of the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput Disha Salian, on this day last year, the fans all over are seeking for justice and are raising question on her death, the fans are asking for the actual events happened on that night. The fans are saying till today there is no clear picture of what had happened on that night.

Apart from Rajput, Salian had also managed the work of actors like Bharti Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Sharma. Last year, Mumbai Police closed the probe into the death of Salian as no evidence of any foul play emerged in the case.

The police had also said that they didn't find any evidence to support several allegations linking Salian's death with that of Rajput.

Days earlier, Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane had addressed a press conference in which he made certain claims regarding the death of Disha Salian.

However, despite the emotional appeal made by Disha's family members, claims and counter-claims on the issue are being made, with Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil saying that the truth behind Disha's death will be exposed after March 7. "...no politics is happening over the Disha Salian case. Everything will be crystal clear after March 7. Don't worry. All the evidence will come out. Who was involved, who will have to go to jail... (everything will be exposed). What exactly happened in the Salian case is currently confined but it will come out after March 7," Patil told reporters in Kolhapur.

Earlier in the day, Disha Salian's mother Vasanti Salian made an emotional appeal to politicians to refrain from maligning the name of her daughter by questioning the circumstances surrounding her death.

"I have lost my only daughter. These people are defaming us. They are dragging my daughter's name in their politics. This should stop. Let us live peacefully," Disha's mother Vasanti Salian told reporters at her residence in Mumbai while struggling to fight back tears.

Vasanti Salian has submitted a letter of complaint to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar requesting that Salian family members should not be harassed or defamed.

