CONTROVERSY: Divya Agarwal’s beau Varun Sood gives a BEFITTING REPLY to online trollers, says “Bigg boss zindagi nahi. Zindagi uske bahar shuru hoti hai”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has become one of the most trending shows on television recently.

The show has always been high on drama and not having fights and controversies on this show is like having pizza without cheese. Bigg Boss OTT contestants Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal never got along in the house since the beginning.

Pratik’s fan clubs have been trolling Divya ever since Pratik entered Bigg Boss 15 house, saying that he would have won BB OTT hadn’t he walked out with the briefcase. Divya’s beau and reality show personality Varun Sood has always stood by her and expressed what he has felt about these online trolls.

Taking to twitter, Varun recently tweeted, “I’m addressing this to all the trollers who talk about “He could have won OTT” but he didn’t na. How similarly i came 3rd in ace but COULD have come 2nd if it was only public votes. Accept karo aur aage badho. Bigg boss zindagi nahi. Zindagi uske bahar shuru hoti hai. Samjho.”

For the unversed, Varun, Pratik and Divya were all participants of Ace of Space. Divya had won the trophy then.

Divya also replied to Varun’s tweet saying, “Baby ye log Pagal hai can’t move on seriously!”

Varun also addressed to tweets accusing him of gaining footage in Pratik’s name.

