CONTROVERSY! Every Indian woman, has the right to decide what to wear whether it's a pair of jeans, a bikini, a ghunghat, or a hijab: Bigg Boss 13 fame Abu Malik’s daughter Kasheesh Malik on the HIJAB ROW

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Abu Malik’s daughter Kasheesh Malik has come out to raise her voice against the ongoing ‘Hijab Row’ in India.

Further voicing out that every Indian woman has the right to decide her choice of attires, Kasheesh added, “And so, in solidarity, today I’m wearing my Hijab. Because a woman, every Indian woman, has the right to decide what to wear. It doesn't matter if it's a pair of jeans, a bikini, a ghunghat, or a hijab.”

She narrated her story about facing judgements and setbacks in her professional life because of her attire, especially the headscarf. Kasheesh shared that she was denied a project because of the same. But didn’t let it affect her. In her further statements, Kasheesh spoke up about how girls are being denied the fundamental right of education because they choose to wear hijab. “It’s not the same for my Muslim sisters who are being denied the fundamental right of education simply because of their attire; it disheartens me. Seeing these girls protest for their right to wear a Burkha really makes me chuckle when people say that Muslim girls are forced to wear a hijab. Our freedom fighters fought for a secular India, where people are Indians before anything else… not for this! First, it was the Billu Bai app incident, today it's hijab, tomorrow it will be something else…” she added.

In a post shared by Humans of Bombay, Kasheesh opened up about growing up in a liberal household and choosing to wear a burqa, without any compulsion. However, wearing a hijab made her feel confident and empowered. “ I was 24 when I started following Islam. And then last year, at 30, I started wearing a hijab. I was told at home, ‘You know you don’t have to wear it, right?’ There’s no compulsion’–my parents were concerned, especially given the times we were living in. But my hijab made me feel empowered, it made me feel closer to Allah and I didn’t want to give that up. So, I stood by my choice.”

