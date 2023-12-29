Controversy! Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan to face 6 months of prison over walk-in Yellowstone Park

MUMBAI: According to the popular news portal, Pierce Brosnan, an Irish actor and film producer best known for his roles as James Bond in iconic movies like 'Golden Eye' and 'The World Is Not Enough,' has been given a court date in Wyoming for allegedly wandering into "delicate" and dangerous protected hot springs at Yellowstone National Park.

It is alleged that Brosnan stepped off the authorized route in the Mammoth Terraces segment in an attempt to gain a better look at thermals. He was cited twice on November 1 for the alleged violations, and on January 23, he is scheduled to appear before US Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick. Brosnan faces charges of both Foot Travel in a Thermal Area and Closure Violation, according to court records dated Tuesday that were mentioned by the popular news portal.

The news portal pointed out that the Mammoth Terraces are a well-known landmark in Yellowstone that are continually shifting in colour and activity. Visitors to national parks are compelled by federal regulations to adhere to the authorized walkways. Leaving the boardwalk is punished by a $5,000 fine and up to six months in prison.

The most recent visitor to the breathtaking park to attempt to break the regulations is Brosnan. The springs and geysers of Yellowstone have resulted in the deaths of at least 22 persons due to burns. Included in them is Colin Nathaniel Scott, who is believed to have collapsed in the hot, acidic water in 2015 after wandering off the boardwalk at the Norris Geyser Basin in the park in search of a spot to bathe.

