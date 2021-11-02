CONTROVERSY: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash for being rude to Salman Khan; says ‘cute hona ka matlab badtameezi nahi hoti’

MUMBAI: While there are some celebrities who have participated in Bigg Boss, there are many who have made sure to follow every season of the show and opinionate on the same.

One of the many celebrities is Gauahar Khan. She won Bigg Boss 7, has always been open about her views on Bigg Boss contestants. On Sunday, Gauahar called out Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash for being rude to show host, Salman Khan. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan reveals her favourite contestant, talks about which season she likes the most)

Gauahar slammed Tejasswi for being rude to Salman and said, “Aapke baat karne ke tareeke se aap jung jeet sakte hain, aur jeeti hui baazi haar sakte hain .. #TejasswiPrakash cute hona ka matlab badtameezi nahi hoti ! #bb15

Many Bigg Boss watchers replied to Gauahar's tweet saying, “There's a thin line difference between humor and mocking... Tej has crossed the line which is why people can now notice that beneath the shadow of cuteness actually there's a mean person who often gets very rude! Not everyone can be grounded & polite like OUR PRIDE SHAMITA." Another Twitter user commented, “Same . Even I regret supporting her .”

Some Tejasswi fans defended her in the comments section saying, “She wasn't even being rude why is she being judged so much? #Tejasswiprakash," and “Gauhar by the end of the episode she said thanks Salman for guiding her..support pratik that's not the problem but don't be biased as it's looking very evident”.

Do you agree with Gauahar? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: FABULOUS! Gauahar Khan's SAVAGE response to troll who commented on 'true Islam' on her recent Instagram post)

CREDIT: HT