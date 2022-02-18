CONTROVERSY: ‘Hindustani Bhau' alias Vikas Phatak released on BAIL after being arrested under multiple sections of IPC

MUMBAI: ‘Hindustani Bhau' alias Vikas Phatak has been arrested by the Dharavi police.

(Also Read: OMG! Subir Rana and Ismeet Kohli aka Babu Tripathi and Poorvi escaped an ACCIDENT before kickstarting shooting for Dosti Anokhi)

He had uploaded a video of him on Instagram, allegedly instigating students. The FIR is registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including that of rioting, Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

He also appealed to the students to reach outside Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad's house to protest and joined them there.

This led to his arrest by the Dharavi Police. Back then ANI tweeted, "Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', arrested by Dharavi Police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi yesterday over their demand for online exams for classes 10th & 12th, in view of #COVID19. FIR registered against Fhatak & others."

According to the latest update, ANI tweeted, "Mumbai sessions court grants bail to Vikas Fhatak alias Hindustani Bhau in the matter of Dharavi Students Protest over online exams. He was arrested on February 1st by Dharavi Police station: Advocate Aniket Nikam, representing Hindustani Bhau."

(Also Read: Hindustani Bhau DELETES his TikTok account with 1.5 million followers to show SUPPORT for Carry Minati)

CREDIT: TOI