CONTROVERSY: How can Ritesh pose as Rakhi Sawant’s husband on Bigg Boss 15? He is still married to me. This is against the law – claims Ritesh’s ‘REAL WIFE’ Snigdha Priya!

While there were many questions raised on Rakhi Sawant if her husband Ritesh is a figment of her imagination, the man’s entry in the reality show proves it that she wasn’t wrong.

Recently, a picture of Ritesh with his wife, Snigdha Priya, and their child, went viral. When the media reached out to Snigdha, she told that the man on the show is her husband against whom she has also filed a case of domestic violence. She said, “The Ritesh you see on Bigg Boss 15 is my husband, Ritesh Kumar. Both of us are from Bihar. I got married to him on December 1, 2014. It was an arranged marriage. Initially, we lived in his hometown, Bettiah (Bihar), and in March 2015, we moved to Chennai. We had a child in December that year. In the seven years of marriage, I have lived with him for two-and-a-half years and it was nothing short of an ordeal.”

Snigdha said that Ritesh was short-tempered. She alleged, “He would often hit me, but the final nail in the coffin was the incident that took place on February 18, 2017, in Chennai. Things escalated to an extent that the violence was intolerable. He hit me for four hours with his belt, when his mother (Madhubala Devi) and sister (Vandana Singh) had come to visit us. I was taken to the hospital and from there, I, somehow, managed to go back to my parents’ home.”

Her father filed a complaint of domestic violence and assault against Ritesh, his mother and sister at a local police station in Bihar. She said, “Ritesh came to pick me up eight months later and promised my father that he wouldn’t raise his hand on me. Since I didn’t want my child to be deprived of his father’s love, I decided to go with him. He was good to me for two months. But things started going downhill once again after that. In October 2018, he left the house to never return and even blocked my number. I couldn’t reach him at all. However, in June 2019, he came to my parents’ home in Nawada (Bihar) and also lived with us for around 10 days. After that, he left and blocked my number again. A few months later, I sent him an email for the sake of our son, who was missing him. Ritesh connected with me and this time asked for a divorce, which I refused. Three months ago, he got in touch with me and asked for divorce again.”

Snigdha said that she was shocked when she heard that he had entered BB as Rakhi Sawant’s husband. “I still can’t believe how he managed to marry a celebrity like Rakhi. According to me, it’s a lie and so are his claims of being an NRI and owning a company. How can Ritesh pose as Rakhi Sawant’s husband on Bigg Boss 15? He is still married to me. This is against the law,” she said.

