CONTROVERSY - I am very secure about my relationship. I really love my boyfriend, who is waiting for me outside, Raqesh Bapat: Shamita Shetty to Karan Kundrra as Tejasswi Prakash showcases her INSECURITY!

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash has been constantly talking about her dislike towards Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15. She has also not been comfortable with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra being friends with the latter.

Recently, Tejasswi accused Shamita of having a problem with her because she considers her to be a threat. Adding further, Tejasswi said that Shamita always tried to befriend Karan Kundrra but couldn't because of her and therefore, she is taking vengeance. While Tejasswi shared that she could take Karan wherever but she would never be able to dither her confidence, Shamita went to Karan Kundrra and said, "Tell your gf to be secure about it. I am very secured about my relationship. I really love my boyfriend, who is waiting for me outside, Raqesh Bapat."

In the VIP room, Tejasswi told Karan that Shamita wants to get closer to him. He requested her to not bring such a topic in between because there isn't anything. He requested her to not make such statements.

CREDIT: TOI