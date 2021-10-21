CONTROVERSY: I can only apologise as much as I can, says Bigg Boss 9 fame Yuvika Chaudhary on her arrest

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 9 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary had gained a lot of fame along with her husband, the then boyfriend, Prince Narula.

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary was arrested on October 18, 2021, over a casteist slur in a video that she posted online a few months ago. The Om Shanti Om actress was booked under the SC/ST Act and was later granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Now, she is back in Mumbai and resumed shooting for her upcoming projects.

Recently, in an interview Yuvika Chaudhary spoke about her arrest and subsequent bail. The actress said, "I didn't know until a few days ago that a case had been filed against me. When I got a notice, I was in Pune shooting for a project. I had to leave everything and go for the investigations. As a law-abiding citizen of India, the law comes above everything else for me and hence I travelled immediately to Haryana. There the police asked me several questions and they even have the phone through which the video was uploaded. I am back in Mumbai now but I hope everything gets sorted soon."

Yuvika also feels, just because she is a public figure, she has had to pay a price for her statement. The diva said, "Six months ago too, I had said that I didn't use the word for anyone and I didn't even know the meaning of it. I can never do such a thing. But now since it has happened, I can only apologise as much as I can."

According to her there are much important issues in our country to be addressed than this.

