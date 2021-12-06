CONTROVERSY! I was with him only for a week, but I can definitely vouch that Pratik Sehajpal will never touch any girl inappropriately: Urfi Javed

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed has been trolled a lot for her fashion statements however, she does not refrain from calling spade a spade and also following her heart.

She has been following Bigg Boss 15 closely and she has a strong take on contestant Pratik Sehajpal amid allegations of an inappropriate touch by Tejasswi Prakash. Scroll below for all the details!

In a recent promo, the task between the Non-VIP and VIP members just got ugly! Shamita Shetty will have a mental breakdown after her ugly spat with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra will get physical once again with Pratik.

Many celebrities took to social media to share their views on the entire Bigg Boss 15 incident. Amongst them, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram story and backed Pratik Sehajpal. She wrote alongside a picture of the BB15 contestant, “Tho I was with him only for a week, but I can definitely vouch for this that he will never touch any girl inappropriately!”

Urfi Javed also reacted to the allegation made by Tejasswi Prakash. She continued, “That statement was so wrong. In fact he is very caring and sensitive with these issues. @Pratiksehajapal, all my love to you.”

