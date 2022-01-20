CONTROVERSY! If the industry is going through a bad time, so are the performers, the issue of actors as a community should be addressed by the government: Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA, Amit Behl

MUMBAI: CINTAA dignitaries including Joint Secretary Sanjay Bhatia, CEO Satish Vasan and Executive Committee Member Hetal Parmar met with Additional Commissioner of Labour Shirin S Lokhande and Secretary of Labour Department Vinita Ved Singhal - IAS Principal Secretary at Kaamgar Bhavan, BKC had a meeting to discuss concerns regarding changes to regulations in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19 in India, and to spell out the several challenges endured by the actors.

Speaking about the same Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA, Amit Behl said to ETimes, "The actor is the face of a show or a film. When he stops shooting, hundreds of people stop working as the shoot comes to a standstill. At CINTAA, we have never ever stopped a shoot to meet our demands. That is not the way we function."

"Having said that, it does not mean we will take things lying down. Our employer is the producer and the broadcaster and we see no reason to make them suffer losses. At the same time, if the industry is going through a bad time, so are the performers. The issue of us actors as a community should be addressed by the government. We are grateful to our members like Ravi Kishan and Amol Kolhe who have raised our issues.”

