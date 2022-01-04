CONTROVERSY: Karan Kundrra hurls ABUSES at Nishant Bhat calling him ‘Tattu’, says, “Pratik ke against jaa rahe hain toh teri ga** phatt rahi hai”

MUMBAI: While contestants like Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty showed great dedication and will power during the task, two old friends got into a heated argument.

We are talking about none other than Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat.

The two were at loggerheads during the latest task as the latter was supporting his friend Pratik when he was getting subjected to mean, dirty, filthy and personal comments. Karan, who was a sanchalak during the task along with Umar and Rakhi Sawant. Nishant strongly opposed Karan's decision of making new rules during the task and this led to a major fight between them.

Karan got abusive towards Nishant and stated, "Pratik ke against jaa rahe hain toh teri ga** phatt rahi hai (what happened, are you getting scared because we might go against Pratik)". He also called him phattu and addressed Pratik as a toddler. He further said that Nishant can't do anything else and if they say anything against his toddler, he gets offended (tujhe toh kuch aur nahi aata, tere toddler ko kuch keh diya toh bura lag gaya, tere toddler ko koi kuch nahi kahega).

Nishant also in retaliation said all he knows to win the game by cheating and indulge in violence (hinsa). Soon, they got into an ugly argument and called each other names. Karan told Nishant you can never become like me and also called him tattu (pony). He also abused Nishant in front of Tejasswi Prakash and said, "Abhi main iski ma* beh** ek karunga ruk jaa."

Later, while trying to get a reaction from Pratik when Nishant called the housemates coward as they were using unfair means to get out reaction. Karan Kundrra got offended as it was subjected to him and both Nishant and Karan charged towards each other. Umar intervened and tried to stop their fight but the two continued to slam each other. Nishant expressed his disappointed over Karan abusing him but the latter accused him of abusing him.

