CONTROVERSY: Karan Kundrra LASHES OUT at Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15! Says,"Kholu main apna mooh, task mein tera haanth ladkiyon ko kahan kahan lagte hain.”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is undoubtedly one of the most controversial shows on Indian television.

Currently in the 15th season, the show has massive fights and controversies where the contestants do not even shy away from passing derogatory remarks keeping in mind they are on national television.

Arch rivals of the house, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal will be once again at loggerheads after Karan apparently goes physical during the task. As per the promo of the upcoming episode, Pratik Sehajpal has an emotional breakdown after Karan apparently yet again loses his cool and gets physical during the task. Tejasswi Prakash defends Karan Kundrra continuously and starts accusing Pratik of inappropriate behaviour. She says, "Kholu main apna mooh, task mein tera haanth ladkiyon ko kahan kahan lagte hain. Thappad tak pade hue hain." Pratik is unable to take all this anymore and starts crying.

In the sword task, Karan starts throwing thick mud on people and Pratik shouts at him and asks why is he hitting people with mud. Karan charges towards Pratik, bumps his chest on his chest and allegedly kicks Pratik inappropriately. Pratik feels helpless as Karan has been getting physical quiet often with him. Karan denies kicking Pratik and the latter says that he will break his head before going outside the Bigg Boss house. "Main sar phaadke hi jaunga yahan se, yaad rakhna". Pratik, who has always supported Karan stated, "Mentor tu tha mera, yahan tu ekdum ghatiya hai, thu hai thu."

Karan Kundrra, on the other hand asks him to check the cameras if he kicked him and also challenges him openly to attack him. Pratik Sehajpal cries and says, "Mere ko rona aa raha hai, kya karoon (I feel like crying) and to what extent can this go? I just want to know that." Seeing him in this state, his friend Nishant Bhat also gets emotional and later cries in front of Karan Kundrra, he says, "We all have lost it on the show." Karan tries to console him.

CREDIT: TOI