CONTROVERSY: Karan Kundrra’s sister takes a DIG at Tejasswi Prakash; latter’s brother Pratik Wayangankar REACTS!

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell head over heels in love with each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Just when they thought they are ready to take their relationship the high way, things fell flat on their face and there is trouble brewing in their paradise already.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Check out these unseen childhood photos of Tejasswi Prakash)

The recent promo even shows Tejasswi Prakash crying while fans who have been watching the live feed saw Karan Kundrra also getting emotional. The social media is abuzz with pictures and videos of Karan breaking down post the ugly argument with Tejasswi. Karan's fans came out to lend him support and joining the trend was his sister Meenu Kundrra. Karan's sister was also unable to see her brother's emotional side and she indirectly took a dig at Tejasswi and called her trash.

Replying to a fan's tweet, she wrote, "He’ll be fine hun! He’s only clearing his system of all the garbage and fake love to make room for Karan Neeti!!."

This tweet did not go down well with Tejasswi's brother Pratik, who has come out in support of his sister with a strong tweet lashing out at Karan Kundra's sister Meenu for calling out to the actress in an inappropriate manner on her twitter account.

In response to a fan tweet in which Meenu stated that Karan was clearing out all the 'fake love' and 'garbage' from his system, Pratik has stood up for his sister. Sharing a long message on his twitter account, Pratik wrote, "She is standing with her "people" right from Day 1. And when she takes a stand for herself, she's called TRASH! How fair is that? Only if we could think before using such language.....She's my sister, a daughter, a woman & loved by the masses! Lets maintain dignity!!!!".

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: High voltage Drama! Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bhichukale ‘STUPID’ for THIS reason)

CREDIT: TOI