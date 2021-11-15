CONTROVERSY: Krushna Abhishek takes a dig at Govinda yet again on The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: It is not unknown that Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda do not share a great relationship.

He has time and again teased Govinda on The Kapil Sharma Show through his various acts and yet again, the incident repeated in another turn of events.

On being told that there were two Buntys and two Bablis in the film because it was ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, he remarked that Singham 2 did not have two Ajay Devgns.

“Mereko film industry ka sab pata rehta hai, meri poori family film industry mein hai. Woh alag baat hai aaj kal main family mein nahi hoon (I know everything about the film industry, my whole family is a part of it. It is a different story that I am not a part of my family nowadays),” Krushna quipped, taking a dig at his fight with Govinda.

The relationship between Krushna and Govinda’s families has been strained since 2016. Recently, when Govinda and his wife appeared on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna chose to skip it. An upset Sunita ruled out a reconciliation between the two families.

On the show, Krushna also poked fun at his wife Kashmera Shah, while talking to guest Rani Mukerji. Krushna told Rani that the only thing he did not like about her film Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye was Kashmera.

Krushna and Kashmera got married in 2013 and welcomed twin sons, Rayaaan and Krishaang, via surrogacy in 2017. (Also Read: Krushna Abhishek ups the humor quotient on The Kapil Sharma Show; leaves guests Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in splits as Amitabh Bachchan)

CREDIT: HT