Controversy! 'Mahabharat' actor Nitish Bharadwaj's wife Smita Bharadwaj reportedly claims 'he started playing a victim card'; Says 'Neither he has ever paid the school fees nor provided…'

Currently, holding the position of additional chief secretary for food, civil supplies, consumer affairs, sports, and youth affairs is Smita Bharadwaj. In addition, she is chairperson of the State Civil Supplies Corporation and the MP Warehousing and Logistics Corporation.
Nitish

MUMBAI: IAS officer Smita Bharadwaj, who is married to TV serial Mahabharat star Nitish Bharadwaj, has called her husband's claims of harassment "false, malicious, and devoid of any facts."

Currently, holding the position of additional chief secretary for food, civil supplies, consumer affairs, sports, and youth affairs is Smita Bharadwaj. In addition, she is chairperson of the State Civil Supplies Corporation and the MP Warehousing and Logistics Corporation.

Officer Smita Bharadwaj told the popular news portal that her husband wanted her to quit the job, and when she refused, he filed for divorce. "Nitish wanted me to quit my job. When I did not agree, he asked for a divorce. And, when I got ready for divorce, he asked for money for consent divorce, which I denied. And then he started playing a victim card."

Notably, a few days ago, Nitish Bharadwaj, an actor who portrayed Lord Krishna in the hit show Mahabharat, accused his wife of preventing him from meeting their children. The IAS official insisted that the father has always had unlimited access to see the children during visits when asked for further details. However, he has consistently obstructed such access by his actions.

She added that on February 17, 2024, Nitish Bharadwaj met the kids after first seeing them in Pune on January 2, 2024.

"On February 13, 2024, Nitish Bharadwaj purposely avoided meeting children. And a day later on Feb 14, he held a press conference, alleging I was not letting him to meet the children, without even considering the impact on the kids. On Saturday, 17th February, 2024, Nitish met his daughters at our residence in the presence of family friends as well as the police officer. The visit lasted for about 30 minutes, at the end of which the daughters were left in tears."

Smita recalled the previous incidents and remarked, "Since birth, the father has provided zero financial contribution towards the expense of bringing up children. Neither he has ever paid the school fees nor provided any maintenance amount to support them, despite the legal obligation."

She added that the case is still pending in court. "My daughters are more than my life. And I will protect them till my last breath at any cost."

