CONTROVERSY: Model-actress Ishika Borah files an F.I.R against estate agent Manish Gupta for MOLESTING her

MUMBAI: An FIR has been registered at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station by model-actress Ishika Borah against an estate agent named Manish Gupta alleging molestation.

The Oshiwara police have registered an FIR (CR No 0111/2022) against Gupta for molestation (Section 354) and giving threats (Section 506) of the Indian Penal Code and are on the lookout for him.

According to the complaint filed by Ishika, the estate agent kept the taps open of the flat above her apartment which caused water to seep into her house. Due to this, Borah's personal belongings like electronic gadgets and more were damaged.

Later, after discussion with Borah, the flat owners and the society members, the estate agent had agreed to pay for the losses. However, he failed to do the same. When she asked him about the same, he abused and threatened her, making personal vulgar comments. The FIR was registered on Friday 18th February u/s 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Talking to a reporter, the actress accused the person fondled her breasts and tried to force himself upon her at her residence. "He tried to rape me," she alleged.

CREDIT: TOI