CONTROVERSY: Netizens bash Salman Khan for DISRESPECTING Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was recently in the news where during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15, he refused to participate in the foam slap segment hosted by Salman Khan.

In yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman asked many questions to Umar, but he allegedly didn’t let him answer or explain his side. This has angered the viewers and they took to social media to express their disappointment.

A section of the BB 15 audience took to Twitter and called Salman 'biased' while others slammed him for 'disrespecting' Umar Riaz. #UmarArmy ended up trending Riaz on the microblogging site to extend their support to the contestant. One user wrote, “Salman asked back to back question to #Umar but not let him Answer even a single one And finally when #Umar understood that Salman would ask Counter question but not let him utter a word he laughed with helplessly... That helpless smile of #UmarRiaz wrenched my heart.”

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week1)

CREDIT: Filmibeat