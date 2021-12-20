CONTROVERSY: Netizens call Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan a MISOGYNIST and BIASED; trend #ShameonSalmanKhan! Find out why…

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15, without fights, drama and controversies is like pizza without cheese.

The audience cannot have enough of the content and looking at the current season, the netizens haven’t spared the host of the show Salman Khan too!

Abhijeet Bichukale asking for a kiss from Devoleena Bhattacharjee became one of the most serious topics of discussion in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Host Salman Khan took up the matter and even heard every housemates’ opinion on it, after showing them the footage of the incident. Abhijeet asked Devoleena to give him a kiss after he helped her during a task. The latter refused to do so and told him to not cross the line. However, Abhijeet didn’t stop and asked for the same 3-4 times. After the task was disrupted, Devoleena shared the same with the housemates and it became a huge issue in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Out of everyone else, Tejasswi Prakash took a strong stand against Abhijeet and was seen slamming him over his act.

During the WKV episode, Salman Khan stated that Abhijeet was just joking around Devoleena and just got ‘carried away’ when he asked for a kiss for the second and third time. He exclaimed that Devoleena raised the issue only after the task got cancelled and added that she should have raised the issue at the first instance only if she was so uncomfortable.

Devoleena broke down after she felt that her point wasn’t understood. She stated that it was difficult for her to understand how she should react.

Amidst the discussion, Salman was seen pointing out Tejasswi’s reaction to Shamita Shetty’s opinion in the matter. After a few attempts of making Tejasswi understand his view, he fumed with anger and slammed her for not listening to anybody else. “Tum hi sahi ho, baki sab galat hai, Shamita bhi sahi thi, aap us par bhi chad gayi.” Fans took to Twitter and called out the host for his ‘biased’ and ‘misogynist’ views. A user wrote, “im just not over what happened...#SalmanKhan is a misogynist .im so proud to stan u #TejasswiPrakash so proud.only celeb ever to make me cry was #ruinadilaik..u stand equal to her after today...i love u N grateful for ur courage.u inspire millions to speak up SHAME ON SALMAN KHAN.”

