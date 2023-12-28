Controversy: Netizens come out in support of Vicky Jain as Ayesha Khan accuses him of touching her inappropriately; say ‘She kissed Aoora and made him feel uncomfortable’

Netizens have come out in support of Vicky where they are saying that she is wrong in making such claims as she too was constantly kissing and getting touchy with Aoora and making him uncomfortable.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most loved shows on television for all those who love controversy and gossip.

The show has some celebrated contestants on the show and while some appeared to be non-controversial, looks like there is a lot more than what meets the eye. Vicky Jain has managed to remain in the headlines in most of the topics so far discussed in the season.

From being called a mastermind to his equation with his wife, Ankita Lokhande to his closeness with Sana Khan, Vicky has been one of the most discussed contestants on social media. He was recently in the news for a viral video from the house where it appeared that Vicky tried to slap Ankita. While the social media users had different views – one catering to Vicky trying to pull the blanket from where he was sitting and the other vouching for Vicky trying to slap her. The issue came in the forefront once again when Ankita confronted him about the same.

On the other hand, there was news where he was trying to get touchy with Ayesha Khan and the latter confessed to her co-contestants that his touch makes her uncomfortable.

Now, netizens have come out in support of Vicky where they are telling that she is wrong in making such claims as she too was constantly kissing and getting touchy with Aoora and making him uncomfortable.

Take a look:

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below!

 

