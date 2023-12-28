Controversy: Netizens come out in support for Vicky Jain as Ayesha Khan accuses him of touching her inappropriately; say ‘She kissed Aoora and made him feel uncomfortable’

Netizens have come out in support of Vicky where they are telling that she is wrong in making such claims as she too was constantly kissing and getting touchy with Aoora and making him uncomfortable.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 13:36
1

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most loved shows on television for all those who love controversy and gossip.

The show has some celebrated contestants on the show and while some appeared to be non-controversial, looks like there is a lot more than what meets the eye. Vicky Jain has managed to remain in the headlines in most of the topics so far discussed in the season.

(Also Read: Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar get into a major VERBAL BRAWL over washing dishes

From being called a mastermind to his equation with his wife, Ankita Lokhande to his closeness with Sana Khan, Vicky has been one of the most discussed contestants on social media. He was recently in the news for a viral video from the house where it appeared that Vicky tried to slap Ankita. While the social media users had different views – one catering to Vicky trying to pull the blanket from where he was sitting and the other vouching for Vicky trying to slap her. The issue came in the forefront once again when Ankita confronted him about the same.

On the other hand, there was news where he was trying to get touchy with Ayesha Khan and the latter confessed to her co-contestants that his touch makes her uncomfortable.

Now, netizens have come out in support of Vicky where they are telling that she is wrong in making such claims as she too was constantly kissing and getting touchy with Aoora and making him uncomfortable.

Take a look:

(Also Read: Must Read: Ankita Lokhande’s mother speaks up about Vicky Jain slap controversy with her daughter in the Bigg Boss 17 house!

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below!

 

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande’s mother speaks up about Vicky Jain slap controversy with her daughter in the Bigg Boss 17 house!
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 13:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Anupama Twist: Aadhya Creates a Wall Between Anuj and Anupama's Reunion!
MUMBAI: Brace yourselves, Anupama fans! Star Plus is about to unleash a storm of emotions in the upcoming episode....
Exclusive! Satendra Yadav roped in for Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan, deets inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.We all know that a lot of new TV...
Spoiler Alert! Big Surprises Unfold in Pandya Store: Natasha's Discovery Shakes Things Up!
MUMBAI: Get ready for some crazy twists in the Pandya Store! Earlier, Natasha, finds a lighter at the hospital, just...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! The doctor reveals Deepti needs to undergo surgery
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama Shock: Teen Choti's Unrecognized Encounter Leaves Fans on Edge!
MUMBAI: Hold on to your seats, Anupama fans! The popular serial on Star Plus is about to throw us a curveball in the...
Controversy: Netizens come out in support for Vicky Jain as Ayesha Khan accuses him of touching her inappropriately; say ‘She kissed Aoora and made him feel uncomfortable’
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most loved shows on television for all those who love controversy and gossip.The...
Recent Stories
Orry
Finally! Orry revealed THIS reason behind addressing Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazrika as her husband after her clarification; Read on to know more!
Latest Video