CONTROVERSY: Pratik Sehajpal loses his cool; accuses Rashami Desai of SHAMING his parents for giving him BIRTH in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Ever since the wild card entrants have made their way into the Bigg Boss 15 house, the fights and controversies have reached a notch higher.

Passing negative and derogatory comments has become like a routine in each and every passing episode.

During the 'Dragon Fire' task, Karan Kundrra, Abhijeet Bichukale and Rashami Desai have a chance to become the second finalist. Now, the nominated contestants including Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Umar and Devoleena have to play the game and the winner has the chance to eliminate one contestant.

In one of the rounds, Shamita and Devoleena have to put the egg, where Rakhi declares the latter completed the task. She favours Devoleena and Pratik, which upsets and angers the other members. This creates a huge furor with Karan, Rashami, Shamita telling Rakhi to play fair as Shamita put the egg first.

Rashami argues with Rakhi and says: "You are not doing right. You are favouring. You are a liar. You are nalli". She also throws a plate in a fit of rage. Karan also has a heated argument with Rakhi. He warns her to be ready to face the consequences. He threatens to annul the task. Rakhi also shouts at them.

Shamita also talks of supporting Rakhi previously during the VIP task and she shouldn’t be unfair to her.

A huge fight breaks out between Rashami and Pratik, where they call each other names. Rashami tells him to keep buttering Rakhi. Later, Pratik accuses her of shaming his parents for giving him birth. During this heated argument, Pratik threatens to break the glass in Rashami’s hand. Rashami tells him to go ahead. Pratik takes the glass from her hand and throws it.

